Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak To Be Fined Over UK Government Lockdown Parties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will face fines for breaching Covid-19 lockdown laws in what has become known as the "partygate" scandal, a Downing Street spokeswoman said Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," she said.

