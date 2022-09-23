Booker Prize-Winning British Author Hilary Mantel Dies

British author Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70.

Award-winning British author Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70, her publisher said on Twitter on Friday.

"We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel, and our thoughts are with her friends and family, especially her husband, Gerald," 4th Estate Books said.

"This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work."

