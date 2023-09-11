Bomb Blast In Pakistan's Peshawar Kills Security Personnel, Several Injured

The attack took place on personnel of the Frontier Constabulary in Peshawar.

A bomb blast targeting a security forces vehicle near a hospital complex in Pakistan's Peshawar city on Monday, killed one security personnel and injured several others, including four paramilitary force personnel, a senior police official said.

The attack took place on personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in front of Prime Hospital on Warsak Road in this capital city of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan said that according to initial reports, five FC officials and three civilians have been injured as a result of the blast.

He added that the blast appeared to have been an improvised explosive device (IED) attack.

Mr Khan said that further investigation was underway and that a report by the Bomb Disposal Unit would further clarify the nature of the blast.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by the outlawed terror outfit.

Last week, four Pakistani soldiers were killed and seven others injured when the Taliban attacked two border checkposts in the restive northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province's Chitral district.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was set up as an umbrella group of several terror outfits in 2007.

The outfit, which is believed to be close to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

