'Boil in The Bag': UK Adopts New Form of Environmental Friendly Cremation

The process produces a third less greenhouse gas (Representational Image)

Co-op Funeralcare, the largest provider in the UK, is all set to offer a new and eco-friendly method of burial known as water cremation. It is a flameless process, known as resomation- it uses a mix of potassium hydroxide and water to break down human remains. Research indicates that resomation is a more sustainable option, as it does not release toxic gases, air pollutants, or polluting fluids, reported BBC.

The process takes four hours, the bones remain and are powdered then returned to the loved ones. The practice will be introduced later this year as a sustainable alternative to conventional burials and cremations.

For this, the dead is placed in a biodegradable bag and enclosed within a container filled with pressurized water and a small quantity of potassium hydroxide. It has been described as a "boil in the bag" funeral, according to The Guardian.

Resomation is used in Canada, South Africa and many US states.

The company claims that the process produces a third less greenhouse gas than cremation and uses a seventh of the energy.

"We are satisfied the disposal will have no impact on our wastewater treatment processes," the water company said.

According to CDS group, a crematorium consultancy, a typical cremation releases 245 kg of carbon, creating a UK annual impact of 115, 150 tonnes, which is equivalent to electricity to power 65,000 households.

The funeral provider anticipates that the cost of resomation will be similar to that of traditional cremation, BBC report said. Resomation will only be offered in certain locations, which are yet to be announced and the company plans to expand further in the UK.



