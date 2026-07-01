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Boeing Says IT Outage Affected Computer Systems, Denies Cyberattack

Boeing said on Tuesday that an unplanned IT outage affected some of its computer systems and applications.

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Boeing Says IT Outage Affected Computer Systems, Denies Cyberattack
The outage "significantly disrupted" the firm's commercial and military production, the Boeing said.

 Boeing said on Tuesday that an unplanned IT outage affected some of its computer systems and applications.

The outage "significantly disrupted" the aerospace firm's commercial and military production, the Air Current reported, citing people familiar with the issues.

Boeing did not comment on the report, but said, "The cause of the outage is understood - we have no reason to believe it is due to a cyberattack - and our IT team is working to bring all systems back online."

The company was able to complete some deliveries on the last day of the quarter, but final commercial jet inspections and paperwork largely ground to a halt due to the disruption, the Air Current said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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