Bodies Of Missing Italian Divers Found Inside 60-Metre Cave After Maldives Scuba Disaster

The bodies of four Italian divers who went missing during a scuba diving expedition in the Maldives last week have been found inside a deep underwater cave, BBC reported. The divers were discovered at a depth of around 60 metres in Vaavu Atoll by a joint team of Finnish and Maldivian rescue divers. One member of the group had already been found dead shortly after the accident on Thursday.

Authorities said additional dives would be carried out in the coming days to recover the bodies from the cave. The tragedy also claimed the life of a Maldivian rescue diver, Staff Sgt. Mohamed Mahdhee, who died on Saturday while taking part in the recovery operation.

The incident is believed to be the deadliest single diving accident in the Maldives, a country known globally for its coral islands and luxury diving tourism.

Among the victims were four members linked to the University of Genoa: marine biology professor Monica Montefalcone, her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, and researchers Muriel Oddenino and Federico Gualtieri. The fifth Italian victim was diving instructor and boat operations manager Gianluca Benedetti.

The group had been participating in a scientific cruise focused on coral sampling near Vaavu Atoll, south of the Maldivian capital Malé. According to reports, they failed to return from a deep cave-diving excursion.

Orietta Stella, representing dive tour operator Albatros Top Boat, said the company was unaware the group intended to descend beyond 30 metres, a depth that requires special permission from Maldivian maritime authorities. She added that such a dive would not have been authorised by the operator.

Stella also said the divers appeared to be using standard recreational scuba equipment rather than specialised technical gear designed for deep cave diving. Although the victims were experienced divers, the dive reportedly exceeded the original scientific mission plan. She clarified that Albatros Top Boat marketed the cruise but did not own the vessel or employ the crew, who were hired locally.

Cave diving is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous forms of scuba diving due to the confined environment, limited visibility and inability to make a direct ascent to the surface in emergencies. Experts say the risks increase significantly at greater depths, especially in underwater caves where divers can easily become disoriented.

Most major scuba certification agencies classify dives below 40 metres as technical diving, requiring advanced training, specialised equipment and strict safety procedures. The reported depth of the Maldives dive far exceeded the recommended recreational diving limit.