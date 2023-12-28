Bobbie Jean Carter, Singer Aaron Carter's Sister, Dies At 41

Police further said that no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in Ms Carter's bedroom

Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick and Aaron Carter's sister was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her Florida home on December 23, the Hillsborough Sheriff's Department told People. Ms Carter was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. She was 41.

The police have launched a death investigation and said that Ms Carter was on probation for cocaine possession at the time of her death. Her roommates told the police that she had not used any narcotics since her release from prison. Ms Carter was held from late September to early November, People reported.

Police further said that no narcotics or paraphernalia were found in Ms Carter's bedroom or bathroom. There were no signs of foul play.

Ms Carter's mother, Jane, paid tribute to her daughter on Sunday in a statement to TMZ, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean, and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time."

Jane was referring to the sudden deaths of her son Aaron, who died at 34 in November 2022, and daughter Leslie, who died at 25 in 2012.

Initially discovered in the bathtub of his California residence, Aaron's death was later ruled accidental by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner in April 2023. The report indicated that Aaron became "incapacitated while in the bathtub," resulting in drowning due to the effects of the drugs difluoroethane and alprazolam (the generic form of the brand-name Xanax).



