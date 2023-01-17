Singer Aaron Carter's Family Believes He Died From Drug Overdose

American singer Aaron Carter died at the age of 34.

On Tuesday, singer Aaron Carter's said that they believed that the singer died of a drug overdose. Singer's ex-fiance Melanie Martin told TMZ that Los Angeles police ruled out drowning after not finding water in his lungs. The singer was found in a bathtub full of water on November 5, 2022. He died at the age of 34.

Page six report said that Carter's mother, Jane Carter and Ms Martin are still waiting on a toxicology report to confirm if it was a drug overdose.

Ms Martin also revealed that she read text messages between Aaron and an "unidentified person who told Aaron that he owned $800 for an unknown substance."

However, the singer told the person that he "didn't need the substance anymore," but the person told him that he still needed to pay. Aaron asked the person if he was "being threatened."

Ms Martin believes that Aaron did end up meeting the person and took the substance "that could have ultimately killed him."

The artist born December 7, 1987, in Tampa, Florida began performing at age seven, releasing his debut album at age nine in 1997.

His sophomore effort "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" sold three million copies stateside, propelling him to teen heartthrob status. He became a regular on preteen Nickelodeon and Disney shows, including an appearance on the popular "Lizzie McGuire."

Carter toured with the boy band The Backstreet Boys -- his elder brother is a member -- as well as Britney Spears, and saw his next album, "Oh Aaron," go platinum.

As he aged the musician's star began to fade but Carter remained in the public eye, appearing on a number of reality shows and off-Broadway productions, and releasing some new music online.

But his personal life struggles became tabloid fodder, including apparent strife among the five Carter siblings and family fights over money.

In 2011 it was revealed that Carter had entered a treatment facility, with the star telling his fans that "the main thing in life is not to be afraid of being human."

After leaving rehab the artist began doing one-off shows, and later a Canadian tour. He released another album in 2018.

He had filed a bankruptcy petition in 2013 over millions in debt, much of it tax-related. Carter also faced several run-ins with the law primarily over possession charges and reckless driving.