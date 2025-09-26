'Bloodthirsty' Squirrel Terrorises US City, Hospitalises Locals: 'I Was Full Of Blood'

An aggressive, 'bloodthirsty' squirrel on the prowl in a San Francisco Bay Area city has forced authorities to warn the public to keep their distance from the rodent. The squirrel has sent at least two people to the emergency room, prompting officials to urge residents to stay vigilant.

"ATTACK SQUIRREL BEWARE!!!!!!!!!" one of the paper signs around the town reads, while another adds: "THIS IS NOT A JOKE."

The squirrel has attacked at least five people, with the victims stating that the furry animal launched itself at their faces before they could realise what was happening, according to a report in ABC News.

"She almost killed me. The squirrel went from the floor and tried to jump up to my face, I was full of blood, and I ran to the emergency room," said Isabel Campoy, who was attacked during a stroll in the Bay Area city of Lucas Valley

"The tail was flying up here. I was like, 'Get it off me, get off me!' I didn't want to touch it," added Joan Heblack, who was on her morning walk in San Rafael, just north of San Francisco, when she was attacked.

As the story gained traction, social media users were left perplexed as to how an innocent-looking squirrel could wreak such havoc on residents

"Right, this seems to have permanently stressed me out," said one user, while another added: "I bet it was someone's pet... I knew a guy with a pet squirrel and that thing was a tiny demon. Attacked me for a pear I was eating. Actually, attacked me multiple times."

A third commented: "Don't feed the wildlife, kids. I worked on a golf course, driving the snack and beverage carts, and there was one hole that I always hoped I didn't have to stop on because, without fail, every single time I drove down that stretch of cart path, this crazy squirrel would leap out of the woods."

Also Read | Man 'Unable To Land Jobs' In India Despite 11 Years Of Work Experience In US

Meth-fuelled squirrel

In 2019, an Alabama drug abuser named Mickey Paulk was arrested after he trained an "attack squirrel" to defend him by feeding it meth to make it aggressive. Reynolds kept the furry animal in a cage at his home in Limestone County and fed it the drug.

He was charged with possession of a wild animal, stolen property, and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was later also charged with trafficking methamphetamine and chemical endangerment of a child, along with some other weapon and drug charges.