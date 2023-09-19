Blinken Calls For Managing China Tensions In New Top-Level Talks

Antony Blinken said he believed in "face-to-face diplomacy" to deal with disagreements.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday for managing tensions with China "responsibly" as he met with the vice president in the rival powers' second high-level talks in days.

Meeting Vice President Han Zheng in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Blinken said he believed in "face-to-face diplomacy" to deal with disagreements.

"I think it's a good thing that we have this opportunity to build on the recent high-level engagements that our countries have had," Blinken told him as they opened their meeting at China's mission to the United Nations.

The talks aim to "make sure that we're maintaining open communications and demonstrate that we are responsibly managing the relationship between our two countries."

The meeting comes as the United States watches personnel changes in Beijing with growing intrigue.

Qin Gang, handpicked by President Xi Jinping as foreign minister, was abruptly replaced in July by the veteran policymaker Wang Yi.

US officials initially expected Wang to travel to the annual UN meeting, where he may have met briefly with President Joe Biden, but instead China said that the comparatively lesser-known Han would come.

But Wang, who also is the Communist Party foreign policy director, held talks over the weekend with Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Malta.

The United States and China remain at loggerheads on a host of issues including Taiwan, the self-ruling democracy that Beijing claims and has not ruled out seizing by force.

China charges that the United States is stirring up Taiwanese independence supporters, and has repeatedly staged shows of force.

The United States says it is seeking the preservation of the status quo and has stepped up support, including last month for the first time approving direct military aid to Taiwan, which traditionally buys its own weapons.

China has also been outraged by US restrictions on high-end investment and exports of semiconductors from the United States, which says it is doing that to safeguard its own security.

But the tone has become comparatively civil. Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen both traveled this year to Beijing, resuming contact that had all but ceased during the pandemic.

The approach to China stands in contrast with the US refusal of most dialogue with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, with Blinken and other senior US officials doubting the utility of talking to Moscow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)