Lenders have hit the brakes on billions of dollars in loans tied to Chinese firms ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent, as new US curbs on chip access threaten to upend Asia's burgeoning AI debt financing market.

While Jensen Huang's surprise return to Nvidia Corp. buoyed AI stocks briefly earlier this week, bankers remained concerned about the legal risks of financing data centers and neoclouds potentially facing stricter US export controls. Deals that were near the finish line are suddenly in doubt and lenders trying to sell down their exposure are struggling to find interested buyers.

Some lenders have delayed moving forward as they do more due diligence on an upsized $6.6 billion loan sought by Bain Capital's Bridge Data Centres, whose Malaysian facilities are used by clients including Bytedance, according to people involved in the discussions. Bain referred questions to BDC, which declined to comment. Bytedance did not respond to a request for comment.

One bank has decided to pass on a fully underwritten $372 million loan for Partners Group-backed Digital Halo, while others are asking more questions, people familiar with those talks said. The funds are for a data center in Malaysia that services Alibaba and other customers, they said. Multiple banks were also reassessing a $480 million loan for Aolani, a Singapore-based neocloud that gets business from Bytedance, separate people familiar said last week.

Digital Halo, Aolani and Alibaba didn't respond to questions. Partners Group declined to comment.

The Biden administration's 2022 export restrictions on advanced US chips spawned an ecosystem of companies in Southeast Asia to help Chinese technology firms access the coveted hardware remotely. Lending to data centers in the region surged in the following years, while chip financing was just beginning to take off more recently as banks got more comfortable with the riskier deals.

That changed after the US announced last week that companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil will need a US government license to purchase advanced AI chips from American manufacturers. Globally, data centers that already lease significant compute to Chinese firms will need a separate license to continue doing so and have a 90-day window to obtain it.

"Even if the new rule were reversed tomorrow, data center operators and lenders are likely to remain more cautious about new developments, having seen firsthand how US policy can affect projects and customers beyond its borders," S&P Global Ratings analysts wrote in a Nov. 24 report.

More than a dozen bankers said their teams were waiting for answers on how the new curbs would affect borrowers and that would at the very least delay potential deals from going through. Lenders including Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc, as well as Singapore's major banks, have launched a sweeping review of data center clients, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

Some banks are looking to reduce certain exposure to AI and data center debt, including through secondary loan sales and so-called significant risk transfers. Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd. is seeking a SRT deal of around $1 billion to offload risks tied to data center and infrastructure loans among other sectors, people familiar with the matter said. But the current news headlines are slowing progress, one of them said, adding that details are not firmed up and could change.

A representative for UOB declined to comment, citing deal confidentiality.

Private lenders, who were the most aggressive in seeking out the higher returns associated with GPU financing, are also growing more cautious. At least one fund has decided not to participate in a $300 million loan to GMI Cloud, an Nvidia cloud partner, to fund chips for a Thai data center that would be used by Tencent, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Signage for DayOne Data Centers Ltd. at their data center at the Nusajaya Tech Park in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, Malaysia.

GMI Cloud and Tencent did not respond to requests for comment.

The chill has extended beyond debt financing. DayOne Data Centers Ltd., whose biggest customer is Bytedance, has put plans for a US public listing on hold, people familiar said earlier. A consortium involving BlackRock Inc. is considering lowering its offer for a portfolio of Asia Pacific data centers, according to separate people familiar.

It's not a bad thing that the new restrictions have forced a broad reevaluation of deals, according to Ben Kostrzewa, an international trade lawyer at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader. Since 2023, loans to data center companies in Asia Pacific have soared from virtually zero to more than $49 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"It could be a good pause, to take stock and to review these projects, given how frothy the market has been for a while," Kostrzewa said. "It won't stop all these data centers being built, it won't stop the market, but it will slow it all down."

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