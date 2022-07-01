Bill Gates Shares His 48-Year-Old Resume, A Message For Job Seekers

Bill Gates is one of the world's richest people.

Job aspirants often struggle with making the perfect resume that would land them their dream career. In many jobs, a good resume is the first criteria that an applicant needs to meet.

Bill Gates, one of the world's richest people, today shared his first resume to boost the confidence of millions of young job aspirants around the world. Taking his followers back in time, the 66-year-old shared his resume from 48 years ago. Addressing his followers, he said that he was sure that their resume looks better than his did.

"Whether you're a recent grad or a college dropout, I'm sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago," the billionaire philanthropist said.

The resume is from the time when William Henry Gates III, popularly known as Bill Gates, was in his first year at Harvard College.

The Microsoft boss mentions that he has taken courses in operating systems structure, database management, computer graphics, and more.

Several users said that Bill Gates' resume is perfect and thanked him for sharing the nostalgic moment. "Considering this is a 48 year old resume, still looks great though!!" commented a user M Ismail.

"Thank you for sharing Bill Gates. Great one page resume. We should all keep copies of our past resumes to go back and have a look. Sometimes, we forget how much we have accomplished in our lives," said another user.