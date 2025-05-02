Bill Gates Has Asperger Syndrome, His Daughter Phoebe Reveals

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has Asperger's syndrome, which comes under the autism spectrum disorder (ASD), his daughter Phoebe Gates has revealed.

On this week's episode of the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, the 22-year-old recollected experiences of bringing her boyfriends home to meet her father, saying, "For the guy, terrifying. For me, it's hilarious because my dad's pretty socially awkward."

"Like he's said before, he has Asperger's. So like to me, it's so funny," Phoebe told host Alex Cooper.

She also spoke about her partner, Arthur Donald, the 26-year-old grandson of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, during her appearance on 'Call Her Daddy.'

In February, the 69-year-old billionaire, who has never formally been diagnosed on the spectrum, told NDTV that if he were a young boy growing up in today's world, he would "probably be diagnosed on the autism spectrum".

People with ASD frequently exhibit repetitive behaviours, compulsive interests, and trouble communicating and interacting with others. ASD is an intricate developmental condition that impacts communication and social abilities.

Speaking to NDTV before his 2025 memoir, Source Code: My Beginnings, was published, the billionaire-philanthropist stated that it was not commonly known as a child that different people's brains processed information differently.

However, such a diagnosis is beneficial in the modern world as it helps those on the spectrum understand how their brains function and removes negative stereotypes about them.

Mr Gates noted that there were no "guideposts or textbooks" at that time to help his parents understand why their son grew so fixated on specific tasks, failed to catch social cues, and was "rude and inappropriate."

Having never received a formal diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, Mr Gates claimed that his parents took him to a therapist when he was a child, who "over a year succeeded in convincing me (that) my mental style might be a positive thing."

Mr Gates shares Phoebe with his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, whom he married in 1994. The couple parted ways in 2021. They also have a son, Rory, who is 25, and a daughter, Jennifer, who is 29.