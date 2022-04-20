Biden To Announce Another Large Military Aid Package For Ukraine: Report

The Biden administration last week announced $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce within the coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the $800 million one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a new package was expected that would be roughly the size of the previous package but details were still being worked out.

The latest package was first reported by NBC News.

The Biden administration last week announced $800 million in additional aid, including artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, broadening the scope of materiel sent to Kyiv to include new types of heavy equipment.

If this week's aid package is as large as expected, it would bring total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February to well over $3 billion.

