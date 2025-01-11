Advertisement

Biden Says Putin In "Tough Shape"

Biden added that there was a "real chance Ukraine can prevail" if it continues to get Western support, with just days until Donald Trump takes over the US presidency.

US President Joe Biden said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in "tough shape".
US President Joe Biden said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in "tough shape," after Washington and London imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow's energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Putin is in tough shape right now, and I think it's really important that he not have any breathing room to continue to do the god-awful things he continues to do," Biden told reporters at the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

