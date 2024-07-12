Biden Introduces Zelensky As Putin At NATO Press Meet, Corrects Himself

"Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said, referring to Zelenskiy before correcting himself.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy as "President Putin" before correcting himself at the NATO summit in Washington.

"Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said, referring to Zelenskiy before correcting himself.

"Going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskiy. I am so focused on beating Putin," Biden said while correcting himself.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)