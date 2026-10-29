Netanyahu's "Poll Stolen" Charge At Arab Parties Amid Fractured Mandate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party Likud accused Arab parties of stealing the country's election after preliminary results from the elections showed that the Arab-led parties could emerge as potential kingmakers.

The Israeli leader, whose right-wing bloc could not secure an outright majority of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset, had made similar accusatory remarks on Tuesday, when voting was underway.

He had used Arab Israeli parties throughout the election to stoke fears of a Palestinian state and urged his supporters to turn out in huge numbers.

In his message on Tuesday, the premier had told supporters, "No barbecues, don't go to the beach -- go to the polling station and vote Likud."

In a statement on Wednesday, his Likud party said that the election was "stolen by Arab parties who support terrorism and the annihilation of the Jewish state", accusing them of "corruption, threats, violence, falsehoods and the use of prohibited software" to encourage voter turnout.

It added that it was submitting testimonies and evidence to the authorities, alleging "thousands of envelopes filled with cash and Raam ballots, threats and violence against polling station officials", and other irregularities.

Even though Netanyahu's Likud party has not been able to secure a majority, with more than 85 percent of ballots counted, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc is slightly ahead with 53 projected seats in the 120-member Knesset, and his main rival Gadi Eisenkot's bloc set for 48.

Netanyahu on Tuesday had accused Arab parties, and Raam in particular, of "trying to steal the election", citing reports of individuals being arrested with envelopes of cash.

Acting Central Elections Committee director general Dean Livne referred to the incident as "unusual", saying that "police, even before people arrived at the polling stations, caught individuals who tried to bribe voters".

He added that the unidentified suspects were caught near their homes, and that the case was isolated and under investigation.

Police confirmed three people had been arrested overnight on suspicion of trying to buy votes for Raam, saying envelopes and more than 24,000 shekels (around $7,900) in cash were seized.