Benjamin Netanyahu Says World Court Warrant Won't Stop Israel Defending Itself

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court over his conduct of the Gaza war would not stop him defending Israel.

"No outrageous anti-Israel decision will prevent us –- and it will not prevent me –- from continuing to defend our country in every way," Netanyahu said in a video statement. "We will not yield to pressure," he vowed.

The premier is accused alongside his former defence minister Yoav Gallant of "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" for Israel's actions in Gaza.

He described Thursday's decision as a "dark day in the history of nations".

"The International Criminal Court in The Hague, which was established to protect humanity, has today become the enemy of humanity," he said, adding that the accusations were "utterly baseless".

Israel has been fighting in Gaza since October 2023, when a cross-border attack by Hamas militants resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Its retaliatory campaign has led to the deaths of 44,056 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.

UN agencies have warned of a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including possible famine, due to a lack of food and medicines.

The court said it had found "reasonable grounds" to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

Netanyahu said the court was accusing Israel of "fictitious crimes", while ignoring "the real war crimes, horrific war crimes being committed against us and against many others around the world".

In addition to Netanyahu and Gallant, the court also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military wing chief Mohammed Deif, who Israel said was killed in an air strike last July.

Hamas has never confirmed his death.

Netanyahu mocked the court's decision to issue a warrant for "the body of Mohammed Deif."



