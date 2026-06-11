"Stay Safe": UK Cops Warn Of Unrest In Belfast Over "Hit List" Of Migrants

Northern Ireland police have warned of possible further unrest in Belfast after rioters reportedly shared a "hit list" of homes believed to belong to migrants on social media.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said several families whose addresses appeared on the list had contacted authorities and were "extremely distressed", according to Financial Review.

"We have received phone calls from a number of families, house owners, neighbours and members of the wider community who are extremely distressed as a result of this reckless activity. This is unacceptable. It is putting lives at risk and has to stop," they said.

Police warned that those creating or sharing the list could be committing a criminal offence and deployed 200 additional officers to help prevent further violence.

"There is a so-called hit list doing the rounds on social media. People of all ethnicities are feeling unsettled right now, check in on your neighbours and keep safe," said Kate Nicholl, the Alliance MLA for South Belfast.

A joint statement issued by Stormont ministers urged protesters to remain calm, warning that "the eyes of the world are watching" Northern Ireland, according to The Telegraph.

Earlier on Wednesday, a so-called "hit list" containing addresses of homes believed to belong to migrant families was circulated online. The list emerged after a Sudanese asylum seeker, Hadi Alodid, was charged in connection with a knife attack that left a 44-year-old man critically injured.

The victim, Stephen Ogilvie from Rathcoole in Newtownabbey, lost his left eye in the attack and remains in hospital with serious injuries. "We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward," the family of the victim said.

The warning came as masked rioters clashed with police for a second consecutive night in north Belfast on Wednesday. Protesters marched toward the Chimney Corner Hotel, where asylum seekers are being housed, but were blocked by armoured vehicles and water cannons. Rioters even threw bricks and other objects at officers.

Alodid appeared briefly before Belfast Magistrates' Court on charges including attempted murder following Monday's stabbing attack. The court remanded him in custody and adjourned the case until July 8.

Police said three people had been arrested in connection with the riots that followed the stabbing. Two men, aged 39 and 42, have been charged and were due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Unrest also spread to Glasgow, where three people were arrested. Police said two officers and three members of the public were injured during the disorder. Reports said worshippers at Glasgow's largest mosque were temporarily locked inside the building as tensions escalated outside.

Meanwhile, senior Labour Party figure Anna Turley blamed online platforms for helping fuel the unrest, adding, "Online platforms were playing a role in driving the unrest," according to NZ Herald.