Beijing Roast Duck To Tiramisu: Inside China's State Banquet For Trump

As US President Donald Trump attended a lavish state banquet hosted by Xi Jinping in Beijing, the carefully curated menu offered more than just a culinary experience - it became another layer of diplomacy. From Beijing roast duck to lobster in tomato soup, the evening's spread reflected China's long-standing tradition of using food as a subtle instrument of statecraft.

According to the BBC, guests at the banquet were welcomed with hors d'oeuvres before moving on to an elaborate main course featuring lobster in tomato soup, crispy beef ribs, Beijing roast duck, stewed seasonal vegetables, slow-cooked salmon in mustard sauce and pan-fried pork buns. Dessert included a trumpet shell-shaped pastry, tiramisu, fruits and ice cream.

The elaborate table setting at the Chinese state banquet for Trump. (Getty)

The diplomatic warmth extended beyond the dining table. Trump used his address in Beijing to reveal that he invited Xi Jinping and Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan to the White House for a summit scheduled on September 24. Calling Xi "my friend", Trump praised the ties between the two nations and said people from both countries shared "a deep sense of mutual respect".

Reflecting on his talks with Xi, Trump described their discussions as "extremely positive and constructive", while thanking the Chinese leadership for what he called a "magnificent welcome" at the start of his state visit.

Food has frequently created unexpected diplomatic moments during visits to China. Reuters noted that in 2023, former US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen generated headlines after joking about eating "magic mushrooms" at a Yunnan restaurant in Beijing. Years earlier, then-US Vice President Joe Biden visited a modest Beijing eatery famous for fried liver.

The Reuters report further described how China once created a chicken dish named after Henry Kissinger during his secret 1971 visit. During Trump's previous China trip in 2017, he was reportedly served Huaiyang-style dishes including braised vegetables in soup and stewed beef with tomato, said to be a nod to his well-known preference for well-done steak.

In China, diplomatic banquets often serve not just meals, but messages. And at this table, every course appeared to carry one.