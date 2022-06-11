'Because I Wanted To': Woman Slammed Online For Piercing Newborn's Ears Responds

The American Academy of Pediatrics states that ear piercing is impacted by a family's culture.

A woman has led to a lot of buzz on social media after she posted a video of her newborn girl with her ear pierced. The video, originally posted on TikTok, later surfaced on other social media platforms too.

The original post on TikTok showed the newborn, named Lara, in the hospital with her ears pierced when she was just a day old, according to Newsweek.

The video showed the newborn girl a day after her birth and one three months later.

Several social media users supported the woman, claiming that ear piercing is prevalent in many cultures and that babies experience less discomfort when their ears are pierced.

The woman who is a native from Columbia, didn't reveal her name but told Newsweek, "There are a lot of mischievous comments 'Why did I pierce my little girl's ears so young?' Well the answer is, because I wanted to, and that it is possible in our country. I think a few days after birth is much more non-traumatic for a child to pierce their ears than when they are one or two. Lara had no reaction when the doctors gave her the holes."

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) states that ear piercing is impacted by a family's culture or traditions. "As a general guideline, postpone the piercing until your child is mature enough to take care of the pierced site herself."

The organization also acknowledges that if ear piercing of an infant is done properly then the health of the newborn is not affected.

The woman stated that because babies' ear lobes are softer when they're young, her daughter would not have been in any significant pain, and that she "didn't even react", according to Daily Mail.