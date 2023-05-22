Barking Dogs Help Owners Escape Devastating House Fire In Middle Of The Night

An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

Pet dogs are being credited for saving their owner's life after a house lit up in flames in the middle of the night on Saturday in UK's Essex. According to a Metro report, a couple managed to escape the huge flames that engulfed their house after they were awoken by their two Chihuahuas.

A neighbour told BBCthat they woke to find the couple, who live in the house, in the garden with their two pets. They were woken by an explosion and "looked out the window to see a sea of orange".

Crews have extinguished a house fire in Takeley this morning.



They said, ''It was absolutely terrifying – the stables had filled with smoke, the horses were terrified and we had to lead them through blowing smoke and blowing embers. They were really good in the circumstances, but they were obviously traumatised by what was going on as there were blue lights everywhere, there was the fire and it was dark.''

Firefighters were called to the scene in Dunmow Road shortly before 2.45 am and were able to extinguish the fire. The station manager said that the fire started in an outbuilding before spreading to the roof of the house.

Station manager Terry Maher said, ''The owners were alerted to the fire by their dogs barking in the early hours of this morning. The fire started in an outbuilding at the rear of the property and quickly spread to the roof of the house.

Crews worked incredibly hard, particularly due to the limited water supply, and did a fantastic job in saving the property and horses who were in a nearby stable. I'd also like to thank Stansted Airport Fire Service who were able to support us.''

The house has been left uninhabitable due to the damage. An investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.