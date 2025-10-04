"Best Decision Ever": Barack Obama's 33rd Anniversary Post For Wife Michelle

Barack and Michelle Obama have marked a personal milestone, celebrating 33 years of marriage. The former United States president shared a message for his wife.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Obama shared a picture of the couple together and accompanied it with a note that read, “The best decision I ever made was marrying you, @MichelleObama. For 33 years, I've admired your strength, grace, and determination — and the fact that you look so good doing it all. Happy anniversary!”

Barack Obama's post quickly drew many reactions online, with users both congratulating the couple and reflecting on what their marriage symbolises.

One user praised the longevity of the relationship with humour, writing, “33 years married… legendary. I can't even commit to one Netflix series.”

Another highlighted the rarity of such stability, saying, “People clown marriage nowadays, but this is power: two people aligned for 3+ decades. Stability like this is rare in politics, business, or culture and that's exactly why it stands out.”

Some users saw the Obamas as an inspiration. One response read, “In the world today, a couple such as this reminds many of us out here that marriages do actually work. It may not always be a walk in the park but it is great fun unto the pair that choose to keep growing in love. So ‘Yes we can'.”

The post also encouraged people to share old photographs of the couple.

A black-and-white image from their wedding day resurfaced.

Another user shared a picture of the couple taken in Mombasa, Kenya, in 1992.

Comparisons across time also appeared, with one user sharing two photos of the Obamas, one from the 1990s and another from the 2020s.

Another black-and-white photograph was captioned, “The annual post that reminds an entire generation to raise their standards. Happy Anniversary!”

From Chicago Beginnings To A Life In The Public Eye

The Obamas first met in 1989 at a Chicago law firm, where Michelle Robinson was assigned to mentor Barack Obama. Though initially reluctant to date a colleague, she eventually agreed, and their first outing included a walk, visit to the Chicago Art Institute, having ice cream, which Barack Obama reportedly said “sealed the deal,” and a screening of Do The Right Thing.

Barack Obama proposed in 1991, and the couple married the following year. They later welcomed two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

In 2004, Barack Obama was elected US Senator for Illinois after years in state politics. Four years later, he defeated Republican nominee John McCain to become the first African-American president, a role he held until 2017.

After leaving the White House, the family settled into a quieter life, focusing on writing, philanthropy and media projects.