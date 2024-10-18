Obamas And Kamala Harris Team Up In Historic Campaign Appearance

With just three weeks remaining in the presidential campaign, the polls still suggest it to be an even-steven situation. Kamala Harris hopes to tap into some political charisma from the Obamas, especially with her losing ground to Donald Trump as the latest polls suggest.

HARRIS, TRUMP NECK-AND-NECK

As per the latest three polls on Sunday, Kamala Harris's lead has gone southward in the final dash to the election in November. According to the latest NBC News poll, the Democratic and Republican nominees are currently deadlocked in national polls, with each holding 48% support, just ahead of the November 5 election.

Harris is currently leading Trump by a narrow margin of 50% to 48% among likely voters, according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll, and the latest CBS News/YouGov poll reveals a tight presidential race, with Kamala Harris holding a narrow lead over Donald Trump among likely voters, 51% to 48%.

To support Harris in her political endeavor, the Obamas are set to hit the campaign trail in separate events starting next week as they are still significantly popular with the Democratic base and hope to drive turnout in the swing states.

On 26th October in Michigan, former first lady Michelle Obama will campaign alongside Kamala Harris this election season and former president Barack Obama will also be seen with her next Thursday in Georgia. Apart from this, he is also set to visit other states solo.

OBAMA FACES FURY

The polls have been notably concerning for the Democrats, and although Harris is leading among women of all races, she is struggling to get considerable buttress from men, including Hispanics and African Americans. Obama had addressed this quandary for which he drew some backlash.

He had rebuked Black men for not showing as much enthusiasm to Harris as he had received back in 2008 and 2012 and firmly urged them to support the idea of a woman being president.

"You're coming up with all kinds of reasons and excuses, I've got a problem with that," Obama said at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "Because part of it makes me think - and I'm speaking to men directly - part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

Nina Turner, former Ohio state Senator feels that Obama's comments "belittled" Black men. "Why are Black men being lectured to? Why are Black men being belittled in ways that no other voting group?" she told CNN.

Kamala Harris was a strong supporter of Barack Obama's presidential run back in 2008, and now the tables have turned. As the Democratic Party's standard-bearer for the 2024 election, Harris is receiving behind-the-scenes support from Obama himself.

