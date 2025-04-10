Barack And Michelle Obama Divorce Rumours: What The Couple Has Said So Far

Recent rumours about a potential divorce between former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have sparked widespread speculation and confusion. Despite the swirling gossip, the couple has consistently addressed these rumours with calm and defiance. Both have publicly denied any issues in their marriage, emphasising their strong bond and shared commitment to family. Michelle Obama, in particular, has spoken about the challenges of being in the public eye but also how they have worked through tough moments together. With a relationship that has been closely followed for years, the Obamas continue to reaffirm their unity and love, dismissing the divorce rumours as unfounded.

Here are some of the notable statements the couple has made recently in response to the ongoing rumours.

Michelle Obama's Response

Michelle Obama recently spoke with Sophia Bush on the "Work in Progress" podcast, dismissing divorce rumours and sharing that she's prioritising her own decisions and well-being since leaving the White House. She expressed frustration that people assume she's making choices based on her husband's career rather than her own desires. Michelle emphasised the importance of women making their own decisions and not being judged for it.

Last month Michelle Obama complained about how difficult it was to follow her husband after he became the president of the United States for eight years. She admitted that her initial response upon hearing that Barack Obama was a candidate for the White House was "no way".

"Being married to the president of the United States [is a] thing that none of us kind of banked on," Michelle Obama said in the first episode of her podcast, "IMO", which debuted on Wednesday, as per The NY Post.

Having never concealed her dislike for politics, Michelle Obama also expressed her annoyance at her husband's continued tardiness when they first began dating at the Sidley Austin law office in Chicago.

"I've got this husband who, when it's time to leave, is getting up and going to the bathroom," Michelle Obama, who left the White House in 2017, said.

Barack Obama's Response

Barack Obama acknowledged the challenges his presidency placed on their marriage, stating he was in a "deep deficit" with Michelle due to his busy schedule. To strengthen their bond, he's made an effort to engage in fun activities with her. He shared this sentiment with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper, highlighting the strain his eight years in office put on their relationship.

During the conversation, Obama, 63, acknowledged that his eight years in office from 2009 to 2017 had placed a strain on his relationship with Michelle.

"I was in a deep deficit with my wife," Obama admitted in a conversation. "So I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things," the former president added.

Their Marriage

The Obamas have been married since 1992 and have consistently denied any issues in their marriage. Michelle has spoken about the difficulties of being in the public eye but also how they've worked through tough moments together.