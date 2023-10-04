'A Lifetime To Go': Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate 31st Anniversary. See Posts

The couple took to their social media accounts to share heartwarming words for each other.

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, celebrated their 31st anniversary on Tuesday. The couple, who have been married since 1992, took to their official social media accounts to share heartwarming words for each other. In his post, while Mr Barack shared a picture of him and his wife posing together while standing in front of a field, Ms Michelle shared an image of her and Mr Barack smiling together in what appeared to be a park.

"Happy anniversary, sweetheart! @MichelleObama, you're brilliant, kind, funny, and beautiful - and I'm lucky to call you mine," Brack Obama wrote on Instagram.

Take a look below:

Michelle Obama, on the other hand, shared a message in the caption about how special their relationship is. "31 years, and a lifetime to go. I love going through life with you by my side, @BarackObama. Happy anniversary, honey!" she wrote.

In the comment section of their posts, internet users praised the couple and congratulated them on their latest milestone. "sooo beautiful!!!!!! may love continue to flourish all around u in every may!!!! Blessings!!!!!!!" wrote one user. "That's love right there in human form! Happy Anniversary," said another.

"Happy Anniversary, my own people. I love y'all too much. More grace, more smiles, more love to the best couple in the world," commented a third. "Happy Anniversary to you both you have reached a great milestone wishing you Gods richest blessings Enjoy your day," added another.

Also Read | Victoria Beckham Addresses David Beckham's Alleged Affair In Netflix Series

According to The Independent, the couple tied the knot in 1992 and they went on to welcome two daughters - Malia and Sasha.

Last year too, the pair shared similar tributes in honour of their 30th anniversary. They uploaded throwback pictures from their wedding day and they expressed their love for each other. "Miche, after 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day - that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner," the former US President wrote in the caption.

Ms Michelle, meanwhile, marked their 30th anniversary by sharing side-by-side photos of the couple at the beach and on their wedding day. "Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama," she wrote.

