Bangladesh Parliament Dissolved A Day After Sheikh Hasina's Ouster

Bangladesh's president dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of student protesters who led demonstrations that ousted long time ruler Sheikh Hasina, a statement read.

"The president has dissolved parliament," Shiplu Zaman, press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, said in a statement.

