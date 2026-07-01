Bangladeshi Media Told Not To Report Sheikh Hasina's Remarks After NDTV Interview

The Tarique Rahman-led Bangladeshi government has warned of legal action against its media outlets over broadcasting former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks. The media houses were warned after Hasina, who fled Bangladesh in 2024 after protests against her, gave an interview to NDTV last week.

According to reports, Bangladeshi PM's Information and Broadcasting Adviser, Zahed Ur Rahman, told the media outlets that reporting on Hasina's remarks is "completely prohibited" and that they must strictly follow the court's instructions to this end. He also warned that while the government is not taking strict action at the moment, the media must show respect to the law.

"Despite the court's ban, some media are broadcasting her speech, which is completely inappropriate. So, the media must be more responsible in publishing news and showing respect to the law. On behalf of the Ministry of Information, we initially urge them to refrain from this act," he reportedly said.

"We hope that our media outlets will play a responsible role. However, if this trend of disobeying the court's instructions continues, legal action will be taken in this regard," he added.

Zahed, however, said that the BNP government "always considered the media as its friend".

Sheikh Hasina's NDTV interview

Sheikh Hasina, during an exclusive interview to NDTV last Sunday, said that she will return to her country sometime this year.

READ FULL INTERVIEW HERE

"I do not fear death. Many conspiracies have been hatched against me. But breaking through every web of conspiracy, I stood beside the people of Bangladesh. I was elected Prime Minister five times by the people's vote and worked for the country's unprecedented development. Almost my entire life has been tied to the people of Bangladesh, to the Awami League, to the democratic struggle, and to the development of Bangladesh. So, I want to say clearly: overcoming every obstacle and every conspiracy, I will return to my country this year," she said.

On the rising incidents of attacks on temples and members of the Hindu minority community, Hasina said, "This is extremely painful and deeply worrying. Sadly, it is not an isolated matter."

"Since August 5, Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, indigenous communities, Ahmadis, and people associated with Sufi shrines have all been unsafe. Temples have been vandalised. Extortion, violence against women, and obstruction of religious ceremonies have continued. The most frightening part is that, like the illegal interim government, the current BNP government has also denied these incidents or dismissed them as political propaganda," she added.