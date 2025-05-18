Bangladeshi Actor, Nusraat Faria, Who Played Sheikh Hasina On Screen Arrested In Murder Case

Bangladeshi actress Nusraat Faria, who played the role of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the biopic on her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was arrested at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport for her alleged involvement in an attempted murder case linked to anti-government protests last year. The 31-year-old actress was detained at the immigration checkpoint while en route to Thailand, after an arrest warrant was issued, according to Bangladeshi media reports.

A case was registered against 17 actors, including Faria, for their alleged attempt to murder a student in the capital's Vatara during the student protests across Bangladesh in July last year, which led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

"Our team went to the airport to get her based on information from the Immigration Police. A few days ago, a court approved an attempted murder case against her. She has been shown arrested in that case," bdnews24.com reported, quoting police officer Sujan Haque.

"The case was filed at the Vatara police station during the anti-discrimination student movement's protests," Haque added.

The actress was reportedly taken to the Vatara police station following her arrest. However, instead of keeping her in custody there, she was later transferred to the office of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Prothom Alo reported, quoting sources.

Per local media, a court approved an attempted murder case against Faria a few days ago, following which she was arrested today.

Faria made her acting debut with the film Aashiqui (2015), where she played the lead role opposite Ankush Hazra. The film was a commercial success. She also worked in several other hits such as Hero 420 (2016), Badsha - The Don (2016), Premi O Premi (2017) and Boss 2: Back to Rule (2017).

In 2023, she essayed the role of Hasina in 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', which was based on the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father and first president of Bangladesh. The film, directed by legendary Shyam Benegal, was co-produced by Bangladesh and India and starred Arifin Shuvoo in the titular role.