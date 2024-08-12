Iconic Statue Of Pakistan Army's 1971 Surrender Vandalised In Bangladesh

The 1971 war not only liberated Bangladesh but also dealt Pakistan a crushing blow.

A statue meant to commemorate the liberation of Bangladesh has been destroyed by "anti-India vandals", Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said today. Mr Tharoor shared an image of the broken statue which depicted the moment Pakistan surrendered after the 1971 war.

"Sad to see images like this of statues at the 1971 Shaheed Memorial Complex, Mujibnagar, destroyed by anti-India vandals," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"This follows disgraceful attacks on the Indian cultural centre, temples, and Hindu homes in several places, even as reports came in of Muslim civilians protecting other minority homes and places of worship," he added.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2024

The 1971 war not only liberated Bangladesh but also dealt Pakistan a crushing blow. The statue depicted the signing of the 'Instrument Of Surrender' by Pakistan Army Major-General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini. Major-General Niazi surrendered with his 93,000 troops before Lt General Jagjit Singh Aurora, then General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India's Eastern Command. This was the largest military surrender since World War II.

A student-led uprising in Bangladesh has led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and several other top officials. At least 450 people were killed in more than a month of deadly protests that led to Hasina's exit on August 5.

Hasina faces allegations of murder, forced disappearance, money laundering, and corruption, and must face the law, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, a senior member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party said.

The protests have also been severely harsh on Hindus residing in the country who have been subjected to several attacks against Hindu households, temples, and businesses. Hindus are the largest minority faith in mostly Muslim Bangladesh and are considered a steadfast support base for Hasina's party, the Awami League.

Members of minority communities in the violence-hit nation have faced more than 205 incidents of attacks across 52 districts since the fall of the government.

Shashi Tharoor urged the new caretaker government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammed Yunus, to take urgent steps to restore law and order.

"The agenda of some of the agitators is quite clear. It is essential that Muhammed Yunus and his interim government take urgent steps to restore law & order in the interests of all Bangladeshis, of every faith. India stands with the people of Bangladesh at this turbulent time, but such anarchic excess can never be condoned," he said.