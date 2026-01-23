"Bangladesh Now Ruled By Fanatics": Ex-Minister Jabs Muhammad Yunus

As Bangladesh heads towards a crucial election amid months of political chaos, protests and violence, former Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has launched a blistering attack on the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, accusing it of presiding over what he called an "arranged election", enabling the rise of fanatic and militant forces, and pushing the country into dangerous proximity with Pakistan-backed radical elements.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Mahmud, a senior leader of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, said that the very credibility of the February 12 election is in doubt - not only because of the prevailing instability, but because the country's most popular political force has been barred from participating.

"Even people who are campaigning today are not sure whether the election will actually be held," Mahmud said. "And even if it is held, this is going to be an arranged election. The party that led Bangladesh's independence and has governed the country multiple times - the Awami League - has been barred. Our allies are barred. More than 60 per cent of the voters will not be able to make a real choice."

Citing surveys, including one by Reuters, Mahmud claimed that between 50 to nearly 60 per cent of Bangladeshis still support the Awami League and its alliance partners. He argued that the interim administration moved to exclude them precisely because the government's popularity has sharply declined over the past year and a half due to economic mismanagement, price rise, and a collapse of law and order.

"There is no law and order in Bangladesh today. There is price hike, insecurity, and a moral crisis," he said, adding that public anger against the current dispensation is growing as people compare the situation with the relative stability under the previous Awami League government.

Mahmud also spoke at length about Sheikh Hasina, who has been in India since August 2024. He said she is "healthy, active and very much connected" with party workers at the grassroots level and abroad.

"She speaks to party workers for hours every day and joins programmes and rallies virtually. She believes Allah and the people of Bangladesh will give her another chance to serve the country," he said, firmly dismissing speculation that she has retired from politics, even though she had earlier indicated that her last term would be her final one as prime minister.

Perhaps the sharpest part of Mahmud's attack was reserved for the Yunus-led interim government's handling of security and minority rights. He alleged that Bangladesh is now effectively "ruled by fanatic forces" and described the violence as unprecedented in its brutality.

"Have you ever seen in any country that a person is beaten to death, then his body is hung from an electric pole or a tree and burned, while hundreds make videos? This is more horrible than a horror movie," he said referring to the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das who was falsely accused of blasphemy.

He claimed that Hindus, Christians, Buddhists and other minorities have been repeatedly attacked, temples destroyed, and that the government has taken no meaningful action. Worse, he alleged, some officials have sought to justify the violence as a consequence of the so-called "July Revolution", effectively granting impunity.

On Muhammad Yunus, Mahmud said the Nobel laureate's image as a liberal, acceptable figure in the West has been "diminished" over the past year and a half. "He does not have real control. The government is being run by fanatic, pro-Pakistani forces, and he is being used as a face because some countries in the West still find him acceptable," he said.

He pointed to Yunus's early comments about India and the "Seven Sisters" as well as the visible warming of ties with Pakistan as signs of a troubling shift. "After 50 years, we are again seeing a rise of pro-Pakistani forces. There are reports of militant groups trying to create bases in Bangladesh. This is not happening in isolation - global militant networks have global alliances," he warned.

Asked how worried India should be, Mahmud said any rise in fanaticism and militancy in Bangladesh will inevitably affect its neighbours. "This is a regional security issue, not just Bangladesh's problem," he said.

On the future of the Awami League, Mahmud insisted the party remains deeply rooted across the country despite repression. "You cannot erase the Awami League by government orders. There are processions in Dhaka and other cities even now," he said, adding that the party has been raising the issue internationally. He cited recent statements from a US Congressman, the UK Parliament and concerns from European countries calling for inclusive elections and criticising the interim government's actions.

"You cannot hide anything today. Even if you suppress the media, social media reveals everything," Mahmud said.

As Bangladesh approaches what could be one of its most controversial elections, his comments underline the depth of political polarisation - and the growing regional concern over the country's stability and direction.