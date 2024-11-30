Bangladesh Must Ensure Fair Trial For Hindu Monk: S Jaishankar

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the "surge" of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples in the neighbouring country.

New Delhi also hoped that the case relating to Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charge, will be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken a serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities.

The relations between India and Bangladesh have come under strain after the interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August amid unrest.

India has been expressing concern over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

"The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh," Jaishankar said, adding that the Indian high commission in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to minorities in that country "closely".

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and hoped that the case involving arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das will be dealt with in a just, fair and transparent manner.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladeshi government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. "Our position on the matter is very clear -- the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," he added.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said India is concerned over incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities, their homes and business establishments and attacks on temples and religious places.

"The government has taken a serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the government of Bangladesh." "Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh. The government had expressed its serious concerns regarding the attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka and theft at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira during Durga Puja 2024," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that following these attacks the Bangladeshi government had issued instructions for providing special security including deployment of Army and border guards to ensure a peaceful Durga Puja celebrations.

On the arrest of Das, who was associated with the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Jaiswal said it is India's expectation that a fair and transparent trial will be ensured in the case. "We see ISKCON as a globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service," he added.

Jaiswal said India has also noted that the legal processes in the case are underway. "We hope and expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned." Das was arrested at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday in connection with a sedition case.

"It is our expectation that he will get a fair and transparent trial and his legal rights will be respected," Jaiswal said.

