Bangladesh Election Commissioner Rejects Call For Fresh Election

Prime Minister Hasina has won a third straight term while the opposition rejected the result as rigged and called for a fresh vote.

World | | Updated: December 31, 2018 18:57 IST
"It is not possible to hold a fresh election again" the commissioner informed reporters


DHAKA: 

Bangladesh's chief election commissioner rejected on Monday an opposition demand for a fresh election, after widespread opposition complaints that vote rigging handed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling party victory.

"It is not possible to hold a fresh election as the election was held in a peaceful manner," the commissioner, K M Nurul Huda, told reporters.

Hasina has won a third straight term in the Sunday general election, sealing a landslide with almost all the seats in parliament, while the opposition rejected the result as rigged and called for a fresh vote.



