Who Are Bangladesh's Top Student Leaders Who Overthrew Sheikh Hasina

Over a year-and-a-half ago, Bangladeshi students took to the streets over job quotas in the public sector. What began as campus protests quickly spread across the country and turned into a movement that forced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to neighbouring India.

Leading the demonstrations were a group of students who organised marches, spoke at rallies, and became the public face of a movement that changed the course of the nation's politics.

Over 1,400 people were killed during the 2024 student uprising in Bangladesh, and Hasina was later sentenced to death in absentia for ordering the crackdown.

Student Leaders Behind Sheikh Hasina's Exit

Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, 26, a sociology graduate from the University of Dhaka, became the public face of the uprising. Initially leading the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) movement, Islam coordinated protests that began over quota reforms but morphed into mass demonstrations calling for Hasina's resignation.

Known for his calm public presence, Islam was frequently seen at the helm of marches and rallies. Following Hasina's resignation, he served briefly in the interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus as acting head of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Islam resigned to lead the newly formed National Citizens Party (NCP), which aims to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections on February 12. The party's manifesto focuses on national unity, transparency, and equality.

Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah played a critical role as a coordinator of the original protests and has continued to shape student-led political engagement. After the uprising, he became a key organiser for the NCP.

Abdullah is contesting in the upcoming general elections as a candidate from the Cumilla‑4 (Debidwar) constituency. He has remained vocal on issues of reform, corruption, and electoral integrity, warning against vote manipulation and calling for continued political activism. “If anyone attempts a vote robbery, they will suffer a tragic fate similar to that of the autocrat Hasina," he declared in an election campaign last month.

Abdullah was also injured in an attack in May 2025 while engaging in political activities.

Sarjis Alam

A student at the University of Dhaka, Sarjis Alam rose to national prominence when detained alongside fellow student leaders during the height of the demonstrations. He was a force in mobilising participants, organising logistics for rallies, and ensuring the protests remained visible.

Asif Mahmud

Student activist Asif Mahmud was visibly present alongside Nahid Islam and others during the 2024 protests. He coordinated demonstrations and was cited in international reporting for his leadership role during the mass protests, which attracted attention both at home and abroad.

Mahfuz Abdullah (Mahfuz Alam)

Mahfuz Abdullah, praised by interim chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, chaired the liaison committee of student movement leaders and played a major role in sustaining the protests' nationwide momentum. Yunus described his speeches and organisational skills as having “shaken the entire country.”

Formation Of A Student-Led Party

After Hasina fled to India, the interim government provided a short-lived platform for these student leaders, many of whom had no prior political experience. But the experience propelled them into electoral politics.

The NCP, launched in Dhaka in 2025 with Nahid Islam as convenor, aims to break the cycle of family-dominated politics in Bangladesh.