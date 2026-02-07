Bangladesh Election 2026: Key Parties And Major Issues Ahead Of Polls

Bangladesh is set to hold national elections on February 12, its first since a student-led uprising toppled long-time leader Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

The country's largest party, the Awami League, has been barred from contesting after Hasina, now in exile in India, was found guilty of permitting lethal force against protesters. This led to the deaths of around 1,400 people, primarily students and teens.

She has now been handed the death penalty in absentia by a Bangladesh court.

Major Political Parties In Bangladesh Elections 2026

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)

The BNP was led by late former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Founded in 1978 by Khaleda's husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, the party advocates Bangladeshi nationalism, economic liberalism, and anti-corruption reforms.

The party faces challenges after Khaleda's death and the return of her son, Tarique Rahman, after 17 years in exile. He is now the acting party chief. Polls suggest the BNP could secure 33-35 per cent of the vote.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)

Jamaat-e-Islami, banned under Sheikh Hasina, emerged following the uprising. Led by Shafiqur Rahman, the party promotes governance under Sharia law while attempting to broaden its appeal beyond conservative voters. Shafiqur Rahman courted significant criticism for saying that women couldn't lead his party.

Jamaat promises a mafia-free society and anti-corruption measures. The party previously governed in coalition with the BNP between 2001 and 2006. Polls indicate it could gain 30-34 per cent support. Jamaat is fielding its first Hindu candidate, Krishna Nandi, in an attempt to attract minority communities.

National Citizen Party (NCP)

The NCP was formed by student leaders after the 2024 uprising. Led by 27-year-old Nahid Islam, the party aims to convert street-level protest momentum into electoral support.

The NCP advocates reformist policies, including a new constitution, judicial reform, free media, universal healthcare, education, and climate resilience. Despite its ambitious 24-point manifesto, the party struggles with weak organisation and limited funds and currently trails far behind BNP and Jamaat in surveys.

Key Election Issues

Restoring Democracy: After protests that toppled Sheikh Hasina, voters are concerned about rebuilding a democratic system. The election follows a period of rule by an unelected interim government under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

National Referendum on the July Charter: The government is planning a referendum on the “July Charter”, which proposes increased representation for women in parliament, term limits for prime ministers, stronger presidential powers, expanded fundamental rights, and judicial independence.

Economic Stability: Bangladesh's export-driven garment industry suffered disruptions during political unrest. Reviving the economy and ensuring job security are central concerns for voters.

Foreign Relations: The student-led uprising strained ties with India, which had close ties with Hasina. This has created opportunities for China to increase engagement in Bangladesh.

Governance and Rule of Law: Corruption and politicisation of the judiciary remain pressing issues. Parties are promising judicial reform and measures to curb corruption.

Press Freedom: After years of media crackdowns, freedom of the press remains a key concern for voters.