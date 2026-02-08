Sheikh Hasina's Inner Circle On Trial Ahead Of Bangladesh's Elections

Bangladesh is headed towards its first general elections after the fall, exile, and death sentence of its longest-serving prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina resigned and fled the country in August 2024 after weeks of mass, student-led protests escalated into a nationwide uprising. The demonstrations were met with a violent crackdown by state forces. Over 1,400 people, mostly students and teens, were killed. As her government collapsed, Hasina sought refuge in India, where she remains in exile. Dhaka's requests for her extradition have not been acted upon.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina of crimes against humanity, including incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities committed by security forces during the 2024 protests. She was sentenced to death in absentia. Her party, the Awami League, has since been barred from contesting the February 12 elections.

Sheikh Hasina's Inner Circle On Trial

Hasina is not alone in the dock. Several senior figures from her government and security apparatus have been charged as co-accused in major cases.

Tarique Ahmed Siddique, a former Major General and Hasina's long-time security and defence adviser, has been named in multiple cases involving enforced disappearances and torture.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the former Home Minister, has been charged with crimes against humanity linked to large-scale violence and the suppression of protests. He was tried alongside Hasina and sentenced to death in the same case.

Another figure is Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, the former Inspector General of Police. He faces charges related to murder, torture, and other serious offences connected to the conduct of law enforcement under the previous regime.

The tribunal's cases have reached deep into Bangladesh's military and intelligence institutions.

Several former Directors General and senior officials of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), along with former chiefs of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), have been indicted in connection with enforced disappearances, torture, and killings.

Named army officers include:

Brigadier General Jahangir Alam

Brigadier General Tofail Mostafa Sarwar

Brigadier General Kamrul Hasan

Md Mahbub Alam

Colonel Anwar Latif Khan

Colonel KM Azad

Colonel Abdullah Al Momen

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Khairul Islam

Lieutenant Colonel Md Moshiur Rahman Jewel

Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Islam Sumon

Sarwar Bin Kashem

How Many Were Charged?

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Redwanul Islam, a former commander of Border Guard Bangladesh, has been charged in cases linked to killings during protests and broader allegations of crimes against humanity.

These cases are not limited to the 2024 protests but cover patterns of abuse during Hasina's tenure.

After the tribunal issued arrest warrants for 25 army officers, 15 serving officers were taken into military custody. The army said 16 officers were ordered to report to headquarters; 15 complied.

Of those named, nine are retired, one is on pre-retirement leave, and 15 are still in service. In all, 28 people have been charged, including Sheikh Hasina and 23 current and former army officers.

One senior officer, Major General Kabir Ahmed, has not responded to notices and has been declared absent without leave.