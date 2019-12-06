Bangladesh Bank Criticised For 'Sexist' Job Circular

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson said it follows rules set by the government.

The Bangladesh Bank was criticised for a "sexist" job circular, where it asked married female applicants to mention their husbands permanent address as their own, it was reported on Friday.

The central bank's human resource department had issued the circular signed by General Manager Noor-Un-Nahar on Sunday seeking applications to fill up vacant posts of Assistant Director (General), reports bdnews24.

"A married female applicant must mention the permanent address of her husband as her own," reads point No. 14 of the notification.

Nasimun Ara Hoq Minu, president of Bangladesh Nari Sangbadik Kendra, an organisation of female journalists, told bdnews24.com on Thursday: "It's neither realistic, nor is it contextual.

"It's not contextual because the employers must see only the applicant's eligibility, not their marital status.

"And there is no such rule in any government job. It's an applicant's personal matter what permanent address they will give. They can use the in-laws' address if it's necessary."

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com it follows rules set by the government.

"But we will see to it that no one faces any problem. We will request the related department to take steps in accordance with the applicants' demands," he said.