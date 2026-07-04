Baloch Rebels Claim They Killed Over 30 Pak Coast Guards In Suicide Bombing

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a major attack on a Pakistan Coast Guards camp in the Panwan area of Jiwani, Gwadar district, alleging that more than 30 security personnel were killed and dozens injured in what it described as a "fidayeen" (suicide) operation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the rebel group said the attack took place at approximately 6:32 pm on July 3, when a member of its elite Majeed Brigade allegedly drove an explosive-laden Mazda vehicle into the Coast Guards camp before detonating it.

According to the BLA, the powerful explosion caused extensive destruction to the installation, which it claimed was reduced to rubble. The group further alleged that following the blast, fighters from its Fateh Squad launched a coordinated assault on the damaged camp, targeting surviving security personnel in close-quarter combat.

The BLA also asserted that the death count could rise further because of personnel allegedly trapped beneath the debris and the critical condition of the wounded.

The claims made by the BLA could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate official confirmation from the Pakistani military or the Coast Guards regarding the reported casualties or the extent of the damage at the time of publication.

In its statement, the BLA identified the alleged attacker as Attaullah Baloch, also known as Ajmal, whom it described as a member of its Majeed Brigade, a unit previously associated with high-profile suicide attacks. The group said additional details and a video purportedly showing the operation would be released through its official channels.

The BLA, one of several separatist groups active in Balochistan, has been involved in a long-running insurgency against the Pakistani state. The organization has frequently claimed responsibility for attacks targeting security forces, government installations, and infrastructure projects, particularly in the province's coastal and resource-rich regions.

Gwadar, home to Pakistan's strategically important deep-sea port, has remained a focal point of militant activity in recent years. The district is a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship infrastructure initiative that has faced repeated security challenges from separatist groups operating in Balochistan.

The BLA concluded its statement by reiterating that its armed campaign would continue until what it described as the "complete independence" of Balochistan. The group also referred to Pakistani security forces as "occupying forces," language reflecting its position for an independent Balochistan.

Security analysts note that rebel groups often issue casualty figures immediately after attacks that may differ from Pakistani official statements. Independent verification of battlefield claims is frequently difficult because of restricted access to conflict zones and the ban on international media in Balochistan by the Pakistan Army.

Authorities had not released an official statement on the incident by the time this report was filed.

If confirmed, the attack would rank among the most significant assaults on Pakistani security forces in the Gwadar region in recent months and is likely to prompt heightened security measures across the province as investigations and clearance operations continue. Pakistan Army has long been accused of human rights violations and enforced disappearances by the Baloch civilian groups.