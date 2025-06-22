Bahrain And Kuwait Prepare For Spillover As US-Iran Conflict Escalates

Bahrain and Kuwait, home to US bases, made preparations on Sunday for the possibility the Iran conflict might spread to their territory, with Bahrain urging drivers to avoid main roads and Kuwait establishing shelters in a ministries complex after US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

US forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites late on Saturday, and President Donald Trump warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace.

Tehran had previously warned if it was attacked by the United States, it could target American assets in the region, including US military bases.

Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet and there are several US bases in Kuwait.

"In light of recent developments in the regional security situation, we urge citizens and residents to use main roads only when necessary, to maintain public safety and to allow the relevant authorities to use the roads efficiently," Bahrain's interior ministry said in a post on X.

Bahrain also told 70% of government employees to work from home on Sunday until further notice, citing escalating tensions, according the Civil Service Bureau.

Kuwait set up shelters in the country's ministries complex, an extensive compound of buildings that houses several government departments, including the ministries of justice and finance, the finance ministry said.

Bahraini authorities earlier this week said they had activated a national plan and a national civil emergency centre to prepare in case of emergencies and proceeded to test warning sirens across the country.

Regional media also reported the country had set up 33 shelters.

