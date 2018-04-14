Watch: Pakistan Successfully Test Fires Enhanced Version Of Babur Cruise Missile

'Babur Weapon System-1 (B)' incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy, the army said in a statement.
"Equipped with the Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all time Digital Scene Matching and Area Co-relation (DSMAC) technologies, which enable it to engage in various types of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, thus making it an important force multiplier for Pakistan's strategic deterrence," the army said.
Pakistan successfully test fired an enhanced range version of indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile. The weapon system incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700 KMs. pic.twitter.com/MbAwh8Skrp— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 14, 2018
The Pakistan army further said that it is a low-flying, terrain-hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.
President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appreciated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test.