Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2024 And When The World Might End

Four months into 2024 the world has already experienced significant turmoil. Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic renowned for her reputed ability to foresee major global events such as 9/11, the Chernobyl disaster, and Princess Diana's death, shared her predictions for 2024 before she died in 1996 at the age of 85 - and some of them are coming true.

Often compared to the French astrologer Nostradamus, whose prophetic verses garnered him recognition during and after the Renaissance period, Baba Vanga was similarly gifted in foresight.

Here are some of her predictions:

Climate changes

Baba Vanga had predicted the occurrence of severe weather events and natural disasters in 2024.

According to a study published in Science Advances, global heat waves are occurring 67% more frequently. The study reveals that the highest temperatures during these heat waves have increased compared to those recorded 40 years ago, and the affected area under a heat dome has expanded. The study further notes that from 1979 to 1983, global heat waves typically lasted for eight days on average, whereas from 2016 to 2020, the duration extended to 12 days. Additionally, the World Meteorological Organization has stated that there is a "high probability" that 2024 will register as another record-hot year.

Cyber attacks

This stands out as one of Baba Vanga's most remarkable predictions, considering that at the time of her death in 1996, the internet was still in its nascent stages. The mystic foresaw a rise in cyberattacks, particularly targeting critical infrastructure, potentially posing security risks on a global scale.

Recently, AT&T made headlines by revealing that a dataset discovered on the "dark web" contains sensitive information, including social security numbers and passwords, belonging to approximately 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former account holders. The origin of this data, whether it originated from AT&T or one of its vendors, remains unclear, as noted by the Dallas-based company, which has initiated an investigation into the matter. AT&T has also commenced the process of informing affected customers about the compromise of their personal information.

In the past 12 months, prominent companies such as Apple, Meta, and X have all disclosed instances of cybersecurity breaches.

Economic Crisis

The mystic foresaw a deepening economic crisis in 2024 attributed to shifts in global economic power, escalating geopolitical tensions, and escalating levels of debt.

Already this year, millions of Americans are grappling with persistent inflation, impeding their ability to secure their financial future, as outlined in a recent study released by Allianz Life.

Throughout 2023, the U.S. economy, the largest in the world, expanded by 2.5%, up from 1.9% in 2022. In the current January-March quarter, it is projected that the economy is growing at a slower but still respectable annual rate of 2.1%, according to a forecasting model issued by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

In contrast, Japan witnessed an economic contraction in the final quarter of 2023 due to sluggish domestic consumption. In the U.K., factors such as high-interest rates and low productivity have contributed to the nation's lacklustre economic performance. China is also encountering economic hurdles.

An uptick in terrorism and biological weapons testing

Baba Vanga warned of increased terrorist activities in Europe and hinted at the possibility of a "major country" engaging in biological weapons testing or launching attacks. Presently, the Israel-Hamas conflict and Russia's invasion of Ukraine remain prominent issues.

Medical breakthroughs

Baba Vanga also predicted a few medical breakthroughs for incurable diseases including Alzheimer's and cancer in 2024. Recent developments have confirmed progress in the development of a lung cancer vaccine. The United Kingdom has allocated funding for two years of laboratory research and initial manufacturing of 3000 doses for a DNA-based lung cancer vaccine, as stated in a press release from the University of Oxford, located in Oxford, England.

Reports from Russia suggest that a cancer vaccine is under development. President Vladimir Putin remarked in televised statements that "we have reached a significant stage in the development of cancer vaccines and next-generation immunomodulatory drugs," as reported by Reuters.

Baba Vanga predicted the end of the world

Baba Vanga's predictions stop in 5079 - which is when she predicts the world will end.



