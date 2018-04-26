Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Urges Muslim Nations To Unite Against US: State TV Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Iran has successfully resisted bullying attempts by America and other arrogant powers and will continue to resist.

Khamenei said that the backward muslim countries are fighting against other countries (Reuters) ANKARA: Iran's supreme leader called on Muslim nations to unite against the



"The Iranian nation has successfully resisted bullying attempts by America and other arrogant powers and we will continue to resist... All Muslim nations should stand united against America and other enemies,"



Iran's top authority criticised



"Such remarks are humiliation for Muslims... Unfortunately there is war in our region between Muslim countries. The backward governments of some Muslim countries are fighting with other countries," Khamenei said.



and Saudi Arabia have long been locked in a proxy war, competing for regional supremacy from Iraq to Syria and Lebanon to Yemen. © Thomson Reuters 2018



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



