'There Won't Be Any War' With US, Says Iran's Supreme Leader

"The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance," said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Reuters)

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday there would no war with the United States despite mounting tensions between the two arch enemies over Iranian nuclear capabilities and its missile programme.

In comments to senior officials carried by state television, Khamenei also reiterated that Iran would not negotiate with the United States on a nuclear deal.

"There won't be any war. The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance," he said.

