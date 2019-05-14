"There Won't Be Any War" With US, Says Iran's Supreme Leader

In comments to senior officials carried by state television, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also reiterated that Iran would not negotiate with the United States on a nuclear deal.

World | | Updated: May 14, 2019 23:34 IST
"The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance," said Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Reuters)


London: 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday there would no war with the United States despite mounting tensions between the two arch enemies over Iranian nuclear capabilities and its missile programme.

In comments to senior officials carried by state television, Khamenei also reiterated that Iran would not negotiate with the United States on a nuclear deal.

"There won't be any war. The Iranian nation has chosen the path of resistance," he said.



