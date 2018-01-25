Austrian Privacy Activist Says Will Sue Facebook In Vienna After EU Ruling

Facebook will now have to explain to a neutral court whether its business model is in line with stringent European privacy laws.

World | | Updated: January 25, 2018 15:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Austrian Privacy Activist Says Will Sue Facebook In Vienna After EU Ruling

For 3 years Facebook has been fighting nail and toe against the court's jurisdiction in Austria and lost.

BRUSSELS:  Max Schrems, an Austrian privacy activist, said his individual case against Facebook would go ahead in a court in Vienna after the EU top court blocked his attempt to bring a class action suit against the company on Thursday.

Comments
Close [X]
"For three years Facebook has been fighting nail and toe against the court's jurisdiction in Austria and lost. Now, we can finally go ahead with the case. Facebook will now have to explain to a neutral court whether its business model is in line with stringent European privacy laws," Schrems said in a statement after the EU ruling.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

FacebookEuropean Union

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................