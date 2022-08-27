Australia Nightclub Bans Staring Without 'Consent' Of Other Person

The club has implemented a zero-tolerance harassment policy. (Representational Image)

A nightclub in Australia has implemented a rule that prohibits people from staring at other guest without that person's consent, said a report in Independent.

A zero-tolerance harassment policy at Club 77 in Sydney has been recently expanded to cover unwanted attention from outsiders in an effort to promote the venue as a "safe space", the outlet further said.

In an Instagram post shared on August 4, the club said, "Unfortunately, this has also attracted some people who do not share our values and ethics when it comes to club culture, consent and harassment. In response to this we've updated our safety and harassment policy and introduced new measures to make sure this venue continues to remain a SAFE SPACE."

The club has consistently preserved the decorum of a safer and really open atmosphere for its customers, artists, and staff.

According to the club, implementing procedures to handle incidents after they occur is only one aspect of creating a safe environment. "We also have an obligation to educate new club-goers and help them understand what is considered unacceptable behavior inside the venue and on the dance floor," said the post.

"As a nightclub, we encourage you to interact with strangers, however any engagement MUST begin with verbal consent. This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar. If the attention you are giving someone is unwanted, that is considered harassment," the post said.

A dedicated "Safety Officer" wearing a pink vest will be in charge of processing grievances, and "offending individuals" will be escorted out, Club 77 said. The person can immediately inform the safety officer if they are being harassed by someone else or are getting unwanted attention.

"If we receive reports of any behaviour that has made someone feel uncomfortable, the reported individual will be removed from the venue and the police will be called. We do this to make everyone feel safe and to ensure our patrons are comfortable approaching staff if anything has made them uncomfortable or feel unsafe," the post further said.

