"Attacks On Religious Places Regrettable": India's Plainspeak With Dhaka

Foreign Secretary Vikran Misri said today that he conveyed New Delhi's concerns to Dhaka over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. In a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Mr Misri conveyed that the attacks on religious institutions and places of worship are "regrettable".

Mr Misri also conveyed to Bangladesh's interim government that India wishes to have a "positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial" relationship. Speaking to the media after his high-level meeting, Mr Misri said, "I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority."

Speaking about the issue of minorities, Mr Misri said, "We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties."

Calling the discussions "frank, candid, and constructive", Mr Misri said the discussions allowed both sides "the opportunity to take stock of our ties".