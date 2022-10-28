At Least 8 Protesters Killed In Iran Crackdown In 24 Hours: Amnesty

Amnesy said that at least 8 protesters killed by Iranian forces in the last 24 hours. (File)

Iranian security forces have killed at least eight people since Wednesday evening as they push on with a deadly crackdown against nearly six weeks of women-led protests, Amnesty International said.

"Iran's security forces killed at least eight people since last night as they again opened fire on mourners and protesters," Amnesty said on Thursday, condemning the "reckless and unlawful use of firearms".

