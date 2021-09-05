3 Pak Paramilitary Guards Killed In Suicide Blast Near Afghan Border

(Representational)

At least three paramilitary guards were killed Sunday when a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up in Quetta, southwestern Pakistan, police said.

The bomber targeted Frontier Constabulary guards in the Mian Ghundi neighbourhood of the city -- close to the Afghanistan border -- where Hazara Shiite merchants were trading vegetables.

Azhar Akram, a deputy inspector general of police, told AFP that 20 people were injured in the blast, including civilians.

A spokesman for the police's Counter-Terrorism Department confirmed the toll.

Shiite Muslims have been frequently targeted in restive Balochistan by radical Sunni Islamist groups, who consider them a heretical sect.

Frontier guards have also been targeted by Baloch insurgents, who have been waging a simmering insurgency for greater autonomy.

