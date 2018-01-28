At Least 14 People Killed In Shootout In Brazil Nightclub The shooting broke out at 1:30 am when a group of armed men arrived in three vehicles at the Forro do Gago nightclub in Fortaleza's Cajazeiras neighborhood in Brazil.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A police car waits outside Forro do Gago nightclub in Brazil following a shootout that killed 14 (AFP) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: At least 14 people were killed in an early Saturday shootout at a nightclub in Fortaleza, in northeastern Brazil, officials said.



"We can confirm 14 deaths," Andre Costa, security secretary for the state of Ceara -- of which Fortaleza is the capital -- told a press conference.



Seven of the victims were identified: three men, two women and two teenagers. Local newspaper O Povo reported eight women and six men were killed.



A spokesperson from the Institut Jose Frota hospital told AFP that six people, including a 12-year-old boy, had been rushed in for emergency care. Authorities did not say exactly how many people were injured.



The shooting broke out at 1:30 am when a group of armed men arrived in three vehicles at the Forro do Gago nightclub in Fortaleza's Cajazeiras neighborhood.



"It's a brutal scene, a massacre. Something you never see in Ceara," a police officer, who asked to remain anonymous, told news website G1.



Local media reported that the shootout was a clash between members of two rival drug trafficking gangs.



Officials however remained tight lipped. "The investigation is still ongoing," Costa said.



On January 7, a war between drug gangs already claimed four lives in the suburbs of Fortaleza.



Last year there was a record 5,114 murders in the state of Ceara, a 50 percent rise from 2016.



