16-Year-Old Killed As Ex-Student Opens Fire In Brazil School

At least one student has died after a school shooting in Brazil. (Representational)

A gunman opened fire Monday in a school he used to attend in southern Brazil, killing one pupil and wounding another before being arrested, authorities said.

The ex-student arrived at the school in the Londrina metropolitan area saying he needed a transcript, but took out a gun once inside and began shooting, said authorities in the state of Parana.

Brazilian media reports said the shooter was 21.

A 16 year old female student was killed, and a male student taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, the state security ministry said in a statement, adding that the attacker had been detained.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed "sadness and outrage" at the attack.

"Another young life taken away by hate and violence, something we can no longer tolerate in our schools or our society," he wrote on Twitter.

Brazil, where school attacks were once a rarity, has seen an increase in such assaults recently.

In April, an attacker killed four young children with a hatchet at a school and daycare center in the southern city of Blumenau.

That incident shocked the nation and prompted the Lula administration to announce a series of measures to increase security at schools and tackle content seen as promoting school violence on social media.

Brazil's deadliest school shooting was in 2011, when a man opened fire at his former elementary school in Realengo, outside Rio de Janeiro, killing 12 children and then himself.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)